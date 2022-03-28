South Africa: Clifton 4th Beach Closed Until Further Notice After Sewer Pump Failure

27 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

One of Cape Town's most popular beaches and tourist destinations, Clifton Beach, will have parts of it closed due to a sewer pump failure. This is the latest in a series of problems related to the City of Cape Town's sewer system.

Parts of one of Cape Town's most popular beaches, Clifton 4th Beach, were closed on Sunday, 27 March, the city announced. This is due to a sewer pump failure at the beach, which resulted in wastewater pooling on the beach.

The City of Cape Town confirmed this via a statement on Sunday afternoon. The city said a section of the beach was closed until further notice.

Clifton 4th Beach is on the Atlantic Seaboard near Camps Bay. According to the city, the beach has blue flag status.

"The temporary closure is due to a sewer pump station failure at Clifton Fourth, resulting in wastewater pooling on the beach... Various City departments have been activated to respond to this incident," said the city.

Repairs to the pump station were under way, the city confirmed, and the cause of the failure is under investigation. The city said a...

