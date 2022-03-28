Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Trounced in Zimbabwe Parliamentary and Municipal By-Elections

analysis

The Zimbabwean president's party lost support at the polls -- seen as a dry run for the 2023 general elections -- despite using state resources, intimidation, violence and state media against opponents.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling Zanu-PF party suffered a heavy defeat to a newly formed opposition party in parliamentary and municipal by-elections held in several constituencies countrywide over the weekend.

Mnangagwa, who succeeded Robert Mugabe following a bloodless coup in November 2017, had roped in his predecessor's son, Robert Mugabe Jnr, whom he paraded in front of thousands of Zanu-PF supporters in Harare's dormitory town of Chitungwiza during his last day of political campaigning.

Despite this, Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party cruised to victory in 19 parliamentary constituencies out of the 28 contested, with Zanu-PF grabbing the remainder including two that were previously controlled by the opposition, according to results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The CCC also claimed 61% of the vote in local government elections in several urban and rural municipalities.

The election...