South Africa: From Putin to Potholes, Cyril and Our Other Masters of Mediation Could Set a Sterling Example

opinion

Mediation could be South Africa's new growth industry, surpassing even looting as a national pastime.

It's very sweet of President Cyril Ramaphosa to offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in the former's ongoing military assault on the latter. He's obviously proud of his negotiating skills, which did help to achieve a political settlement in South Africa, so there's that. But he may not have realised that talks between the two sides are, in fact, already on the cards - even if they're a bit retarded by the demands of Russia's President Vlad Putin, demands that look very similar to his stated war aims in the first place.

Ramaphosa may also be unaware that Turkey is offering a space for negotiations to take place, that Putin is now refusing to talk to anyone but US President Joe Biden himself, and Ukraine has been saying it is willing to talk for some time now to Putin directly, but Putin has declined.

I'm sure Cyril can work all of that out. Honestly, it's a global crisis and South Africa shouldn't be left out of it. In no way does this look like South Africa is confused about an unrolling disaster and, from...