South Africa: Former Knysna CFO Mbulelo Memani Bags New Bitou Job Despite Incomplete Disciplinary Hearing and Trail of Complaints

Knysna Ratepayers Association claim Memani resigned twice before financial misconduct investigation and disciplinary processes against him had been concluded.

The Bitou Municipality has appointed to the position of municipal manager a controversial former chief financial officer (CFO) who left the neighbouring Knysna Municipality facing a disciplinary process relating to two issues involving the lagoon town's "sudden and dramatic cash crunch" in 2019.

Susan Campbell, former chairperson of the Knysna Ratepayers Association and currently a councillor for the Knysna Independent Movement, speaking in her personal capacity, says Knysna Municipality's former CFO, Mbulelo Memani, was asked to explain why R11-million was spent on water meters in November 2019 without authorisation "when there was no budget for them and the user department had not requested them".

Campbell says the Knysna Municipality already had "thousands of the water meters deteriorating in the sun" at the time, "and that there was no need for any more".

On 11 June 2020, the Knysna council resolved that a forensic investigator be appointed to investigate Memani's involvement in the "water meters contract". Separate complaints of financial misconduct against Memani had already been submitted in May that year by the Knysna Ratepayers Association to acting municipal manager Dr Michelle...