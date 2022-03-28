South Africa: Villages Suffer While Bloated Costs, Contractor Trouble Halt Eastern Cape Water Project

28 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

A multimillion-rand water scheme for Port St Johns villages has been 'abandoned' after the contractor was not paid as the project costs ballooned.

Dreams of clean water for 40 villages in deeply rural Eastern Cape have been dashed as a key project in the Ntsonyini/Ngqongweni Regional Water Supply Scheme, the Ntsonyini Off-Channel Dam, has stalled due to the contractor not being paid by the OR Tambo District Municipality.

Currently, communities around Ntsonyini and Ngqongweni, near Port St Johns on the Wild Coast, get drinking water from the Mngazana River, the uMzimvubu River and local streams.

According to Statistics South Africa, 55.3% of people in Nyandeni had no piped water at their homes at the time of the previous census and only a third had access to toilet facilities.

The MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs in the province, Xolile Nqatha, reported to the Eastern Cape legislature that the OR Tambo Municipality had said a new "variation order" (indicating an increase in construction costs over 20%) had to be generated due to extended excavation, needed to reach a suitable level for the dam wall.

The original value of the project was R200-million and R136-million has been spent so far. Another...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

