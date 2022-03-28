Nigeria: Technology-Driven Policing - NPF Rescue Me Application Upgraded, Says IG

... Encourages Nigerians to take advantage of its Crime Reporting Features

The Inspector-General of Police, IG Usman Alkali Baba has confirmed an upgrade of the Nigeria Police Force crime reporting mobile application known as 'NPF Rescue Me' application.

According to acting Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters,CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, this application is valuable to effectively report emergencies, criminal activities, and professional misconducts of police officers, for rapid and immediate reaction by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The IG emphasises that the NPF Rescue Me App, which is a great improvement, redefines security and personalizes policing, enabling android and ios users to download the app from the various app stores, registering with their details and having access to a variety of features including emergency services, crime reporting, navigation, ambulances services, amongst others.

The application also has an emergency button which when depressed alerts operatives at the Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre who would immediately send out the required assistance to victims irrespective of their locations within the country.

The Inspector-General of Police while encouraging members of the public to download the application into their carry along gadgets, and input some required information for improved services and their personal safety, reiterated that his administration is poised to exploring the use of cutting-edge technology to take combatting crime and responding to emergency situations to an entirely new level.