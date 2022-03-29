Nigeria: Troops Have Secured Abuja-Kaduna Train Trapped By Terrorists - Kaduna Govt

Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that the military has secured the Kaduna bound train from Abuja trapped by terrorists on Monday evening.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this late Monday night in a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP.

He noted that the Kaduna State Government earlier received multiple reports of an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service at around Kateri-Rijana general areas on Monday.

"Relevant action agencies were urgently contacted, and robust deployments of personnel were swiftly made to the area to secure the passengers onboard.

"Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention," Aruwan said.

The Commissioner added that the government of Kaduna State will be liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers' manifest for efficient tracking.

"This is to acquire an accurate inventory of all passengers and their actual status.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufa'i who has been in constant touch with the security forces, commended them for their prompt response, and thanked them for successfully securing the train and passengers on board," he stated.

Aruwas further revealed that security forces have continue to comb the general area in additional rescue efforts, adding that "emerging developments will be communicated to the public."