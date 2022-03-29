Rwanda: Actor 'Ndimbati' Remanded

Nyarugenge Primary Court on Monday, March 28, sent on a 30-day remand, local actor Jean-Bosco Uwihoreye, commonly known as 'Ndimbati' who is suspected of defilement and intoxicating a minor after the judge denied his bail.

During the hearing that took place on March 23, Uwihoreye denied defilement charge, arguing that he was trapped by people who wanted to soil his reputation.

In addition, he also claimed that the alleged victim was not minor by the time he sired the children with her, saying that the documents presented to court showing her age were forged among other reasons.

Prosecutors on the other hand said that they have evidence to the effect that the suspect committed the crimes, including based on the victim's testimony that she wanted to join the cinema industry with his help but ended up being defiled by the suspect.

Prosecution also pointed out that he made the victim drink Amarula, an alcoholic beverage that he told her was a mixture of milk, chocolate, and crème.

The presiding judge said that based on the vaccination card presented in the court showing that the victim was born on June 7, 2002, and also the accounts of the witness who said that the victim on Christmas evening of 2019 slept out among other evidence there were reasonable grounds to suspect that he committed the crime and thereby sent him on remand as investigations continue.

Ndimbati was arrested on March 10 a few days after a young woman testified, in an interview with a local YouTube channel, that the actor sexually exploited her back in 2019 and impregnated her at the age of 17.

She later gave birth to twins whom she now claims she is struggling to feed because the suspect failed to keep his promise that he would financially help her to raise them.