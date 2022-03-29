Nigeria: Govt Declares Half Work Day for Eagles

29 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

To ensure maximum support for the Super Eagles against Ghana, the Federal Government has directed all offices to close from 1. 00 pm today.

The circular to that effect, dated March 28, 2022 titled: "FIFA Qatar 2022 World Qualifier Between Nigeria and Ghana" was issued on behalf of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi- Esan by the Permanent Secretary (Service Welfare), Ngozi Onwudiwe.

The circular was addressed to all federal permanent secretaries to ensure full compliance.

Onwudiwe said the permanent secretaries were requested to give the circular wide publicity to achieve the desired result.

