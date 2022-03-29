Nigeria: 2023 - Adamu's Emergence'll Not Impede My Presidential Ambition - Kogi Gov

Mr Bello hails from the North-central zone as Mr Adamu, who was elected APC National Chairman at the party's convention on Saturday.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said the All Progressives Congress (APC), as currently constituted, would not zone anyone out of the presidential race.

Mr Bello said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, on Monday, in Abuja.

The governor also stated that the party would poll over 41 million votes in the 2023 general elections if a generally acceptable candidate should emerge at the party's primary.

He emphasised that the emergence of Abdullahi Adamu from the North-central geo-political zone of the country would not impede his decision to jostle for the presidential ticket of the party.

There are indications that since the party zoned the chairmanship position to the North-central, it would zone the presidency to the southern part of the country.

The zones in the south are South-west, South-east and South-south.

But Mr Bello noted that party administration was different from governance.

"The type of leader the nation requires at this time is a competent, committed, young and vibrant individual, who will turn the tides of the nation.

"Irrespective of his or her region, build bridges across ethnic, religious lines while ensuring the inclusion of youths, women, and people with disability in governance," Mr Bello stated.

On the recently concluded convention of the ruling party, Mr Bello noted that the emergence of Mr Adamu was the choice of the party.

He said the party went for an experienced party leader to manage its affairs, noting that the period it took to organise the convention was worth the wait.

"The new party leader and the National Working Committee have great experience to lead the party into a strong and cohesive entity.

"The option of consensus in selecting the majority of the party leaders was clearly in line with legal standing, although positions where there was no agreed consensus, contestants went through the polls," he added.

Mr Bello gave assurance that in the forthcoming primaries, the party would go through a democratic process that would be accepted generally by all stakeholders, adding that he was not afraid of any mode chosen by the party.

On women's inclusion in governance, Mr Bello revealed that he would not require legislative backing to include women in government, noting that Kogi, under his leadership, had performed tremendously well.

"This is why women across the nation have been calling on me to run for president, considering the robust track record of giving women high-level inclusion in my administration," Mr Bello stated.