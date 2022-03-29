Nigeria: Media Experts Launch Online Newspaper to Promote Accountability, Good Governance in Nigeria's South-East

Ikengaonline, which is the media arm of the African Center for Transparency, also seeks to foster media independence and focus sufficient searchlight on the activities of political office holders in the South-east region.

A new online newspaper, Ikengaonline, is set to be launched in Nigeria's South-east by two media experts to promote accountability and good governance in the region.

Ikengaonline, which is the media arm of the African Center for Transparency, also seeks to foster media independence and focus sufficient searchlight on the activities of political office holders in the region.

A statement by the two renowned journalists, Osmund Agbo and Chido Onumah, on Monday, said the paper, which is set for launch March 31, will focus on the five South-east states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

"The aim is to draw attention to the challenges facing the South-east, give voice to the citizens of the zone and highlight many issues that are underreported and misreported in the media," the statement read.

It lamented that a lack of accountability and good governance has led to a deterioration of the security situation in the region.

The statement revealed that renowned author and scholar, Okey Ndibe, will present a keynote address during the launch while Kole Shettima, Africa Director of MacArthur Foundation, and Motunrayo Alaka, Executive Director of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, will deliver goodwill messages.

Former Nigeria's Senate President, Adolphous Wabara, ex-United Nations special rapporteur, Joy Ezeilo, and a communication for development specialist, Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, are some of the people expected at the virtual launch of the news platform, according to the statement.

The newspaper, which will be edited by an experienced development journalist and political scientist, Uche Ugboajah, is supported by The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation through the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Read the full Statement below:

Press Release March 28, 2022

Ikengaonline Debuts to Promote Accountability and Good Governance in the South-East

A new online newspaper, Ikengaonline, will debut on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Ikengaonline is the media arm of the African Center for Transparency (ACT), an organization dedicated to the promotion of accountability and good governance.

Ikengaonline will focus on the five southeast states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo. The aim is to draw attention to the challenges facing the southeast, give voice to the citizens of the zone and highlight many issues that are underreported and misreported in the media.

The southeast has been punching way below its weight since Nigeria's return to democratic governance in 1999 and it is not hard to notice the correlation between lack of accountability and poor governance and the deteriorating security situation in the zone.

Ikengaonline will maintain a healthy distance from the state in a way that will foster media independence and focus sufficient searchlight on the activities of political office holders in the southeast to promote accountability and good governance.

As part of the official unveiling of Ikengaonline, there will be a virtual launch on Thursday, March 31, 2022,

Renowned author and scholar, Professor Okey Ndibe, will present a keynote address during the launch while Dr Kole Shettima, Africa Director of MacArthur Foundation, and Motunrayo Alaka, Executive Director of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, will deliver goodwill messages. Also expected at the virtual launch are Senator Adolphous Wabara, a former Senate President, Chief Mike Ahamba, SAN, Dr Joe Abah, Nigeria Country Director, DAI, Prof Joy Ezeilo, a former United Nations Special Rapporteur, and Prof Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, communication for development specialist.

Ikengaonline will be edited by Uche Ugboajah, an experienced development journalist and political scientist.

Ikengaonline is supported by The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation through the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Dr Osmund Agbo

Chido Onumah, PhD

For Management