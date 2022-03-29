Kenya: Schools to Revert to January-December Calendar in 2023 - Magoha

28 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured the education calendrer in both primary and secondary schools will revert to running from January to December.

Prof Magoha made the statement on Monday when the Ministry of Education released the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results.

Magata Bruce Mackenzie is the top student with 428 marks followed by Momanyi Ashley Kerubo who got 427 marks.

"These are remarkable results and I congratulate the stars of the 2021 KCPE examinations," Magoha said when he released the results.

"There is no point of denying the candidates their examination results because of fees balances because in any cause it is known that primary school education is free in the country," he said.

He assured that examination result slips will be released to all candidates who sat for the exams, even if they have fee balances.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X