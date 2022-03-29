Kenya: Safaricom Reigns Supreme in Telco Industry, CA Data Shows

Nairobi — Safaricom has continued to dominate the telco industry with continued growth of subscriptions in the second quarter of 2021/22 as its competitors recorded slight declines, new data shows.

According to the Communication Authority(CA) Q2 sector statistics, Safaricom grew its subscriptions by 2.23 per cent to 65,085,720 as at December 2021 compared to 64,897,016 in September 2021.

Other players such as Telkom, Airtel, and Equitel recorded a dip in subscriptions in the quarter under review.

Airtel subscribers dropped by 4 per cent from 17,109,561 in September 2021 to 16,425,399 while Telkom subscribers dropped by 0.42 per cent to 4,143,693 compared to 4,161,354.

Even so, the youngest entrant in the market with the lowest market share Jamii Telecommunications(Faiba) grew its subscriptions at the highest rate by 10.32 per cent from 214,229 in September last year to 236,332 in December 2021.

In general, CA noted that the period between October to December 2021 was marked by increased activity across mobile network platforms due to the festivities.

"As of December 31 2021, the number of active mobile (SIM) subscriptions was 65.08 million compared to the 64.89 million subscriptions recorded by end of September representing a marginal increase of 0.30 per cent," CA said.

Safaricom also dominated in the data subscriptions segment with the highest market share at 36.8 per cent followed by Wananchi Group(Zuku) at 28.7 per cent.

Jamii Telecommunications was third in the segment with 19.7 per cent.