Kenya: List - Top 15 Students in 2021 KCPE

28 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha released 2021 KCPE results on Monday highlighting top performers in the nationwide exams administered early in March.

Magata Bruce Mackenzie topped the chat with 428 marks followed by Momanyi Arshely Kerubo with 427 marks.

The Kenya National Examination Council reported a tie of six candidates in the third and fourth positions.

POSITIONNAMESCHOOLMARKS

1Magata Bruce MackenzieGilgil Hills Academy428

2Momanyi Arshely KeruboMakini School427

3Charity BuyanziHoly Family426

3Mbugua WairimuEmmanuel Academy426

3Muteti ShantelKitengela International School426

3Stanley OmondiDrophine Field Junior Secondary School426

3Wekesa NaomiWhite Star Academy426

3Kimani IthanStepping Stone Preparatory School426

4Njeru Joel MusyokaNyagua Primary School425

4Kirinya Muriuki VictorPCEA Mwimbi Boarding Primary School425

4Diana Rose NatoloFacebeth Academy425

4Kaberia Emmanuel Munene 425

4Emmanuel Kiplagat NgetichMoi Kabarak Primary School425

4George Morris OtienoHill School425

