Kenya: KWS Introduces Seasonal Park Fees

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has introduced seasonal park entry fees effective July 1 2022.

The seasonal fees have low and high seasons unlike the current uniform charges.

According to KWS, the changes are an effort to bridge seasonality and encourage visitation to the parks all-round the year.

The low season covers the period March 1 to June 30, while the high season covers July 1 to February 28.

Visitation by both residents and non-residents to KWS parks is highly seasonal, creating fluctuations in all tourism business.

This has caused operational and financial constraints not only to KWS but to communities around parks depending on tourism.

"By creating a seasonal tariff structure, it is projected that tour operators and other visitors will take advantage of attractive discounts to visit the parks," said KWS in a statement.

This new arrangement is expected to make Kenya's Parks attractive year-round destinations.

Park fees are used for conservation and protection of wildlife specifically, human-wildlife conflict mitigation, erection of fences, ecosystem restorations and infrastructure maintenance.

It is also used to support communities around the parks through water provision, construction of health facilities, build classrooms, undertake education and outreach programs.

Through this, the service ensures Kenya's wildlife and its habitats are conserved for posterity while improving community livelihoods.