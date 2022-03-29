Kenya: KWS Introduces Seasonal Park Fees

28 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has introduced seasonal park entry fees effective July 1 2022.

The seasonal fees have low and high seasons unlike the current uniform charges.

According to KWS, the changes are an effort to bridge seasonality and encourage visitation to the parks all-round the year.

The low season covers the period March 1 to June 30, while the high season covers July 1 to February 28.

Visitation by both residents and non-residents to KWS parks is highly seasonal, creating fluctuations in all tourism business.

This has caused operational and financial constraints not only to KWS but to communities around parks depending on tourism.

"By creating a seasonal tariff structure, it is projected that tour operators and other visitors will take advantage of attractive discounts to visit the parks," said KWS in a statement.

This new arrangement is expected to make Kenya's Parks attractive year-round destinations.

Park fees are used for conservation and protection of wildlife specifically, human-wildlife conflict mitigation, erection of fences, ecosystem restorations and infrastructure maintenance.

It is also used to support communities around the parks through water provision, construction of health facilities, build classrooms, undertake education and outreach programs.

Through this, the service ensures Kenya's wildlife and its habitats are conserved for posterity while improving community livelihoods.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X