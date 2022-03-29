Kenya: Four Points By Sheraton Nairobi Airport Scoops Two International Awards

28 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Teckler Ihissa

Nairobi — Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport has been named the Best Airport Hotel in Africa and Kenya in International Hotel Awards

The hotel was also listed among the World Travel Top 100 Hotels for Executives 2022 by CEO Destinations.

According to the International Hotel Awards, Four Points by Sheraton managed a rare feat for hotels on the continent to become a mark of excellence for hospitality industry professionals judging by an independent panel of industry experts who focus on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the hotel has been recognized as the continent's leading airport hotel by the International Hotel Awards.

"This is a remarkable and humbling achievement. These accolades not only serve to solidify our position as a substantial regional player in hospitality but are a testament to our team's passion and commitment," said Vivek Mathur, Four Points By Sheraton Nairobi Airport General Manager.

Similarly, the hotel was also featured in the prestigious CEO Destinations Premium magazine for World Travel Top100 locations for traveling executives who want to enjoy luxury business and travel experiences in 2022.

The Four Points property is the only hotel in Kenya to make the listing.

"During this time of the pandemic technology has had an ever-growing influence, Increased regulatory and hygiene requirements and greater scrutiny provided by online reviews have both created challenges and increased responsibilities for all involved in the travel industry. We recognize outstanding companies across the travel industry who have exhibited exceptional leadership in their field along with those companies we expect to be a traveller's dream in 2022," said Henry Smart from CEO Destinations.

Driven by changes in the operating environment, the Airport Hotel has been at the forefront of deploying a transformational business continuity model that has resulted in consistent growth in the number of guests at the property.

In 2021 the hotel was also acknowledged as Africa's Leading Airport Hotel by the World Travel Awards body.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X