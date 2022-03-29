Kenya: State House Must Not Become a Theater of Malice - Ruto

Msambweni — Deputy President William Ruto has said leaders should not use State House to sow seeds of discord.

He said at no point had he thought of overthrowing a Government he played a central role to form.

Dr Ruto challenged leaders to use State House as a symbol of uniting the country.

"It [State House] should not be a field of planting the seeds of hatred that will divide Kenyans," he noted.

The Deputy President said he had supported President Kenyatta unconditionally when his current friends were against him.

"Even if you do not support my presidential bid, do not use falsehoods against me," he pleaded.

He said the President knows the truth about the impeachment allegations.

"You know those are lies. You are the leader of all Kenyans, please protect the State House from propaganda."

Dr Ruto said State House should not be used as a theatre to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines.

He spoke on Monday in Msambweni where he held a public rally and campaigned for Kenya Kwanza.

He was accompanied by Governor Salim Mvurya, Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani, MPs Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Faisal Abdalla (Msambweni), Kassim Tandaza (Matuga) and Benjamin Tayari (Kinango).

Other leaders were Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), Kimani Ichung'wah (Kikuyu), UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama and Tana River Senatorial Aspirant Danson Mungatana.

Compared to his competitors, Dr Ruto noted that he stood a huge chance to transform Kenya.

"This is an economic moment that will see every ordinary Kenyan go up the ladder," he explained.

He said it was backward that some leaders were still talking about the change of the Constitution.

Kwale Governor argued that it is through Kenya Kwanza that the country would move forward.

"The other political group has no agenda for Kenya," he noted.

Prof Kindiki regretted that more than four years had been wasted in attempts to review the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative.

"It [BBI] was the most useless project in the history of our country," said the Tharaka Nithi Senator.

Jumwa said Kenyans had already made up their mind that "it is the reform of the economy and not the constitution".