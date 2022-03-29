Rwanda: Cricket - Rwanda Defeats Ghana in T20 Women Tournament

28 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The national female cricket team made a bright start in the ongoing T20 Women Championship in Lagos as they defeated Ghana by 81 runs on Monday.

Rwanda, which is one of the favorites to win the tournament had 135/9 whereas their opponents also got 54/9.

The tournament which is taking place at the Tafawa Balewa Square cricket oval is being used by the Nigerian Cricket Federation to celebrate the milestone they have achieved in raising many women in the sport through its grassroots project.

Countries which are participating in the tournament are host nation Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Cameroon and Gambia.

The tournament will end on Monday, April 4, 2022.

