Nigeria Railway Corporation Confirms Attack On Abuja-Kaduna Train

Fidet Okhiria, the managing director, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), has confirmed the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by suspected bandits on Monday night.

Mr Okhiria, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that "information concerning the attack was still sketchy, and no concrete information could be given at the moment.

"We have confirmed the attack, but we cannot give you much information right now.

"From the reports we have gotten, most of the passengers have gone into hiding and the officials on board are yet to give us report of the situation.

"There are reports of gunshots and the train derailed due to the attack," Mr Okhiria said.

NAN gathered that the incident happened between Katari and Rijana train stations, en route Kaduna from Abuja.