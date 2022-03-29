Rwanda's Gueulette On Target in Belgian Second Division League

Rwandan midfielder Samuel Gueuelette registered his third goal of the season over the weekend as his side Raal La Louviere walloped Waremme by six goals to nothing in the Belgian division 2 nationale.

The talented central midfielder scored the second goal for the league leaders in the eighth minute with a decisive finish after some good display.

Gueulette was a delight to watch with his long balls from the heart of midfield as he sprayed passes to every corner of the field and also provided adequate cover for the back four.

He has played sixteen games so far this season as his side sits on top of the league log with 69 points from 26 games.

Born on May, 19, 2000 in Kigali to a Rwandan mother and a Belgian father, Gueulette played for the East African country at both U-20 and U-23 level before making his Amavubi debut on June 3, 2021 in a 2-0 friendly game win over Central African Republic.