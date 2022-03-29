Rwanda: Basketball - Patriots Target League Title

Local basketball giants Patriots are taking this year's title run very seriously, aiming at becoming champions once again so as to represent Rwanda in next year's edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

After overcoming in-form Rwanda Energy Group (REG) with a 70-63 victory on the weekend, the local powerhouse not only showcased intent but also ability to reclaim the top spot in the game on the local scene.

The four-time champions now lead the national league table with 11points in six games.

Bernard Olouch, their head coach told Times Sport after the game:

"We are happy to win the game against REG. I am particularly happy that we're now playing with a lot more composure and dominating games."

He added "This year we want to win the league title and that's why we have to win all the other league games."

In a separate interview, Bush Wamukota, a Kenyan Center who plays for Patriots noted that they want to win league title because they want to play in the BAL next year.

"We are still in the first round, and the teams have been very strong this year, but our goal is to win the championship again this year and we are preparing for it together with the coaches," he said.

So far, the Patriots have won four league titles, including 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2016.

Last season, REG beat them to the title and qualified for the BAL where it has done a good job so far, as it played great basketball during the group stages that took place in Senegal earlier this month and made it to the playoffs that are scheduled to take place in Kigali next month.