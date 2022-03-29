Angola: Young Angolans in Brazil Join Voter Registration

Luanda — Around 30 young Angolans, residents of the cities of Goiás and Anápolis, went Sunday to the consular sector of the Angolan Embassy in Brazil, in Brasilia, where they provided data for renewal of their Identity Card and Electoral Registration.

According to a note from the Communication and Press sector of the Angolan diplomatic representation in Brazil, after completing the formalities of the process, the group, most of them students, expressed their happiness and satisfaction for the duty of citizenship fulfilled.

For Flávio Domingos, student of physiotherapy at the Unievangelica in Anápolis, it was a historic moment because he managed to register and, for the first time, will vote even living abroad.

Margarida Brás, a Master's student in the speciality of Nursing at Work, did not hide her enormous satisfaction at the fact that she is now able to vote because, as she stressed, the welfare and development of the Angolan nation involves the holding of elections, the main barometer of democracy.

The process of voter registration, which began on 17 January and is due to close on 31 March, is being carried out in the Angolan capital.

31 March, is taking place in the Brazilian Diaspora, in the Consular Sector of the Angolan Embassy in Brasilia and in the Consulates General in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.