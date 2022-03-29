Angola: President Expected in Huambo Tuesday to Open Judicial Year

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço is expected Tuesday (29) in the central Huambo province to preside over the opening ceremony of the 2022 Judicial Year, according to the spokesperson for the Presidency of the Republic.

Luís Fernando said the Statesman will deliver speech in the presence of the Presidents of Higher Courts, the Attorney General, Chairman of the Angolan Bar Association, among other entities of the body that run Justice in the country.

The opening of the Judicial Year is a ceremony surrounded by great symbolism. In his formal speech, the president will focus on universe of justice and the way it is applied in Angola, the note adds.

Likewise, the ceremony aims to highlight gains and, eventually, express concerns about issues that need to be improved in the Justice sector.

The speech raises great expectation as democracy is the way in which justice is administered.

According to the note, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, will return to Luanda on the same day (29).