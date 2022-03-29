Angola: Air Force Helicopter At Service of Electoral Brigades

Malanje — A National Air Force helicopter was made available in recent days to fly logistics and firefighters in remote areas of the northern Malanje province to allow the update of the Ex-officio electoral registration.

The regions are those of the municipalities of Marimba, Massango, Quela, Quirima and Cunda-Dia-Base, according to the director of the Provincial Office for Registries and Administrative Modernisation, Lando David Pacheco.

The official explained only 65 percent of the voting-age population has registered so far, when a few days are left before the end of the process.

He called for the need to mobilise air resources to help reach the remote areas.

The Ex-officio electoral registration started in September 2021 and runs until March 31 this year, with forecasts to cover 228, 059 voters in Malanje province's 14 municipalities.

At this time the number of updates stands at 150,000.

.