Angola: Over 400 Unexploded Devices Removed

8 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — At least 426 non-detonated explosive devices were today, Monday, removed and destroyed in Mona Quimbundo commune, Saurimo municipality, Lunda Sul province, by the National Demining Institute (INAD).

The devices were two anti-tank mines, 46 anti-personnel mines, four 82mm mortar shells, 57 81mm mortars, 23 small calibre rounds, one B/21 abuse, 11 tank perforators, 50 RPG-7 rockets, 119 anti-area rounds, 30 impact waistcoats and eight singlaides.

Speaking to the press, the INAD coordinator in Lunda Sul, José Dumba, said that the removal of these unexploded ordnance was thanks to the cooperation of a citizen, who reported the fact to the National Police (PN).

He explained that according to information from the National Police, the citizen was trying to build a bathroom in the backyard and found the devices underground, and immediately informed the police authorities.

José Dumba said that that area is prone to mines, hence, in partnership with other technicians and related brigades, working in the circumscription to carry out a thorough cleaning, in order to ensure greater safety for citizens.

