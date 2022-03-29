Nigeria: Troops Dislodge IPOB, ESN From Hideout in Anambra - Official

"They (gunmen) were overwhelmed by troops' superior firepower forcing them to abandon their hideout."

Troops of Nigerian Army have raided a suspected hideout of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, ESN in Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Army spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said gunmen have been terrorising residents of the area and security agencies from the hideout for a while.

He said troops were met with "stiff resistance" from gunmen during a clearance operations in the border communities of Anambra and Imo States.

"They (gunmen) were overwhelmed by troops' superior firepower forcing them to abandon their hideout," he said.

He said investigations revealed that the hideout served as the operational base for the head of a vigilante group in the area, Innocent Obieke, also known as 'Double Lion' said to be "surreptitiously coordinating the criminal activities of IPOB and ESN" in the communities.

"The suspect is currently on the run while troops have intensified operations to close in on him and his cohorts," Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said.

Twenty-two pump action rifles, 19 dane guns, six machetes, assorted mobile phones, a laptop and one operational Toyota hilux pick-up truck were some of the items recovered during the operation.

The army spokesperson appealed to the public to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and timely information that will lead to the arrest of criminals in their area.

IPOB, a group seeking the creation of an independent state of Biafra which they want carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south, has been linked to the deadly attacks across the two regions.