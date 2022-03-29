Nigeria: Alleged Fraud - Court Reduces Mompha's Bail Conditions

The judge reduced both the bail sum and the worth of property one of Mompha's sureties is required to be freed from detention over the fraud case.

The Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, reduced the bail conditions it earlier imposed on popular Nigerian internet socialite, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is facing fraud charges.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the judge, Mojisola Dada, granted bail to Mompha with tough conditions, including the sum of N200 million bail sum, with two sureties in like sum.

The bail conditions also required one of his sureties to own a property within the jurisdiction worth N100 million.

But ruling on an application filed by his lawyer lamenting his client's inability to meet significant aspects of the conditions, the judge, on Monday, reduced the bail sum from N200million to N25 million, but still with two sureties in like sum.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, the judge also ordered, under the reviewed conditions, that one of the sureties must own a property worth N50 million in Lagos instead of N100 million worth of property earlier ordered.

Mompha has had several run-ins with the EFCC in the last two years over allegations of fraud. He has denied the charges.

On January 12, 2022, the commission arraigned him on eight counts of conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, failure to disclose assets and property, possession of documents containing false pretence, and use of property derived from an unlawful act.

Hearing

Earlier at Monday's proceedings, the counsel for the defendant, Gboyega Oyewole, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, told the court that his client had remained in prison from where he attended trial, due to his inability to meet most of his bail conditions.

He said the defendant had only been able to submit his passport to the Chief Registrar of the High Court, and had not been able to meet other bail conditions.

Mr Oyewole, therefore, urged the court to grant his client's application for a variation of the conditions attached to the bail.

He premised the grounds on the fact that the defendant was also standing trial at the Federal High Court and "he never missed court for one day."

"Most important, my lord, is that the defendant wants to engage the prosecution on the charges," he added.

EFCC's prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, acknowledged receipt of the said application, but opted not to categorically oppose it. He rather urged the judge to use her discretion to reach a decision on it.

"I'm aware the defence is in discussions with the commission; so, I leave the decision to my lord' s exercise of discretion," he said.

The judge granted the application.

She adjourned the case till April 6, 2022 "for the continuation of the trial.".

One of the counts against Mompha and his co-defendants is: "Ismaila Mustapha, Ahmadu Mohammed (at large) and Ismalob Global Investment Limited, sometime in 2016, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to conduct financial transactions to the tune of N5,998,884,653.18 ( Five Billion Nine Hundred and Ninety-eight Million Eight Hundred and Eighty-four Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty-three Naira Eighteen Kobo) with the intent of promoting the carrying on of specified unlawful activities to wit: Obtaining by false pretence."

The defendants pleaded "not guilty" to the charges.