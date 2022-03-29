Angola Attends UN-Habitat Session

Luanda — An Angolan delegation, headed by the minister of Public Works and Spatial Planning Manuel Tavares de Almeida has been since last Saturday (26) in Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the Session of the Executive Board of the United Nations Human Settlements UN-HABITAT.

A press release reached ANGOP, states that the session is scheduled to take place on 29-31 March and should, among other things, address the UN-HABITAT work programme and budget for 2023.

The preparation process of the High Level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly will take place on 28 April of this year, in New York, with focus on the implementation of the new urban agenda.

Established in 1978, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme is an agency that aims to promote more socially and environmentally sustainable cities, with the aim of promoting adequate living conditions for their residents.

Comprised 36 members, including Angola, the Executive Board of UN HABITAT is the main deliberative body of the aforementioned programme.

The Angolan delegation is headed by minister Manuel Tavares de Almeida and includes the Secretary of State for Spatial Planning, Morales D'Abril, and the national directors of the Ministry of Public Works and Spatial Planning.