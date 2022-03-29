Angola: Public Administration Ministry Stresses Role of Professional Training

Saurimo — Professional training is crucial for achieving the first job and promoting self-employment among the youth, the minister of Public Administration Labour and Social Security has said.

Teresa Dias highlighted this on the sidelines of the official opening of the training at the Centre for Professional Technical Course of ENDIAMA EP (CEFOPE), held in Saurimo, eastern Lunda Sul province on Monday.

She said that the training meets the Executive's policies to integrate more young people, either in mining companies or by self-employment through entrepreneurship.

Teresa Dias underlined that with this training centre, mining companies will no longer constantly resort abroad and in other regions of the country to hire technicians, giving priority to local trainees.

She also spoke of her sector's role to supervise, monitor and technically cooperate with the institution so that the pedagogical contents designed can have the desired quality and correspond to the demand.

As for the Action Plan for the Promotion of Employment (PAPE) in the country, the minister said that it is going smoothly. She pointed out to the third phase as being underway, which will culminate with the delivery of new professional kits to new trained and controlled young people.

Under the third phase, PAPE covered 60, 000 beneficiaries, but the goal is to reach more than 80,000 jobs.

This training will start, in a first phase, with four courses, with focus on topography, cartography, prospecting and mining and electromechanical exploration.