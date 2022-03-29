Angolan President Addresses Message to Serbian Counterpart

8 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday (March 28) addressed a message to his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić, states a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The message, whose content has not been revealed, was delivered by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, on Monday in Belgrade.

It is believed that the message is related to the deepening of cooperation in the political-diplomatic, economic, scientific and cultural fields between the two countries.

During the audience, Téte António thanked, on behalf of the Angolan Head of State, for the award of the Order of the Republic of Serbia, the highest distinction of that European country, delivered to João Lourenço during the celebration of the Serbia's National Day on 15 - 16 February.

The diplomat also explained that Angola is following up the current conflict in Ukraine, which has heightened regional and world tensions.

Alike Serbia, Angola abstained from UN vote to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, reiterating the principle that the current conflict is resolved on the basis of dialogue and diplomacy.

In 2021, Serbia offered Angola 13 scholarships. This year, another 19 Angolans are expected to attend the training in the European country.

