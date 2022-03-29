Angolan Investment Bank Named Country's Best Financial Institution

8 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Investment Bank (BAI) was named this month in New York as the best financial institution in the country, according to the prestigious US magazine, Global Finance, specializing in financial markets and investment banking.

According to a press release reached ANGOP, the selection is part of the 23rd annual edition of the ranking of the best investment banks in the world.

It states that the results were supported by the analysis of the editors of Global Finance and the contribution of specialists in the sector.

To select the winners, a proprietary algorithm was used and deals announced or completed in 2021 were also considered.

Market share, the number and size of businesses, the distribution network and efforts to cope with market conditions were some of the indicators analyzed.

For the chairman of BAI's Executive Committee, Luís Lélis, the distinction "results from the bank's focus on the sustainability of the business, with a view to safeguarding its mission and vision".

Founded in 1987, Global Finance magazine has a circulation of 50,000 copies and readers in 192 countries.

