Nigeria: Insecurity - Katsina Records 50% Decline in Crime Rates

The Senior Special Adviser on Security to Katsina State Government, Ahmad Ibrahim Katsina, has said that there has been a significant reduction of over 50% in crime rates recorded in the state for the last six months.

According to him, statistics available to the government indicates that the crime rate in the state has been halved, notwithstanding, more measures are being put in place to further tame the tide and ensure protection for residents.

The Security Adviser disclosed this to journalists after delivering his goodwill message at the inauguration of a 25-member "Technical steering committee on the UNSCR 1325 State Action Plan (SAP)" in Katsina.

Ibrahim said:

"Residents of Katsina State knows that the state has been enjoying relative peace in recent times. Though there is still some pockets of community banditry experienced in the state.

"From statistics available to us and the feedback we get on a daily basis, the crime rate in the state generally has gone down by fifty percent."

According to the Security Adviser, the government's decision to involve more women in managing the security situation in the state, have revealed that criminals tend to listen more to women when being persuaded to quit crimes.

On the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state, expressed optimism that the exercise would be hitch-free, noting that the recently promulgated law banning political thuggery in the state has been effective.

According to Ibrahim, "in recent times, social and political gathering in the state is devoid of thugs' presence. This is as a result of the effectiveness of the recently promulgated law banning political thuggery in the state, mandating the law enforcement agents to deal with any political thug disturbing the peace of the state."

He assured that all hands are on deck to ensure a peaceful and political thug free exercise in the April 11 council election as well as the 2023 general elections, stating that "we shall ensure a peaceful and crime-free state by God's grace."

Meanwhile, at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Abduhameed Sabuwa, inaugurated the 25-member Technical Steering Committee

"for the development and implementation of UNSCR 1325 on Women, Peace, and security Katsina State Action Plan."

In her remarks, the representative of the Mercy Corps' Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP), Amina Bello, said the corps was supporting the state government to develop an "action plan for the implementation of UNSCR 1325 on Women, Peace and Security as part of efforts "to institutionalize mechanisms for translating commitments into actions in addressing and advancing women's peace and security issues."

The USAID funded Community Initiatives to Promote Peace program in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Katsina State is aimed at facilitating an enabling environment towards strengthening the role of women in peacebuilding and Governance."