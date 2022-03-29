Liberia: Stuck in Political Embarrassment

analysis

It appears that the Executive Committee of the opposition, the People's Liberation Party (PLP) is doing everything to cover the political disgrace of its political and stander bearer Dr. Daniel Cassell who is undergoing investigation in the United States of America.

The Executive Committee, as part of its efforts to regenerate the trust and confidence of the People of Liberia, indicated that the party is arranging to send a delegation that will include legal experts to the United States of America to ascertain information and determine the party's next course of action.

A statement issued by the Party's Executive Committee confirmed the information that its political leader and standard-bearer, Dr. Daniel E. Cassell is under investigation.

The statement further indicated that as a political party, they are proud of themselves in the rule of law, stressing that they are gathering more information concerning the unfolding development.

The Executive Committee noted that they will notify the public in keeping with their commitment to transparency.

The statement added that the Party will continue to operate with all of its structures in place with the National Chairman Tapple Doe, who will lead the party.

The Party Executive Committee calls on all of its partisans, well-wishers, and sympathizers, political allies to remain calm and motivated as they move towards 2023.