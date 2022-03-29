Liberia: PLP Political Leader Dr. Daniel E. Cassell Extradited to Prison Facility in New Jersey

Monrovia — People's Liberation Party's political leader, Dr. Daniel E. Cassel, has been extradited from Georgia to New Jersey where he allegedly committed the crime(s) for which he was arrested in the State of Georgia. He is currently in detainment at the Essex County prison facility in New Jersey.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that Dr. Cassell has been denied bail three times due to the gravity of his offense.

Dr. Cassell was arrested in Georgia on March 17 as a Fugitive from Justice.

A fugitive from justice in the United States is defined as "any person who has fled from any State to avoid prosecution for a crime or avoid giving testimony in any criminal proceeding."

Sources in the United States familiar with the development informed FrontPageAfrica that Dr. Cassell had been on the run for months and had no intention of returning to the United States - a decision which brought his wife under the pressure of the FBI. She was threatened to have been held as a conspirator to his crime.

Dr. Cassell is a Behavioral Specialist Consultant in the Philadelphia and Bucks County areas in the United State. He established the Kwenyan Professional Health Services, a mental health/behavioral and substance abuse agency. FrontPageAfrica gathered that his agency on many occasions billed insurance companies multiple times - even for services not performed.

His company, according to the source, allegedly created fake vouchers for clients to the insurance company multiple times in the tone of US$3.7 million. Most of the funds, according to investigators, were funneled through his Cassell Foundation - the foundation through which he carries out his philanthropic activities.

Upon discovery by the Federal Reserve System (Feds), the FBI began an investigation, thereby, investigating all of his employees - something that compromised their licenses and had to testify against him to redeem themselves.

With the aid of his employees who testified against him, FEDS pushed for his arrest.

Dr. Cassell previously worked as a Behavioral Specialist Consultant in the Philadelphia and Bucks County areas in the United States. In 2008, he became licensed as a professional counselor in Pennsylvania and became a licensed clinical drugs and alcohol counselor in New Jersey in 2009. This enabled him to begin his career in private practice. After a year in private practice, his agency was approved by the New Jersey Division of Child Behavioral Health as an intensive in-home and community provider.