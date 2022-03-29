Liberia: LACC Chair Cllr. Martin - Corruption Fight Should Involve All

The executive chairperson of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission or LACC, Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin says the fight against corruption in the country shouldn't rest squarely on the shoulders of government and international partners alone but should involve collective effort.

"Corruption is dangerous to the growth of any nation, and as such it requires a collective approach from every citizen; government and her partners alone can't fight corruption", he says.

Cllr. Martin spoke over the weekend when he formally launched a mobile web application in Oldest Congo Town with partners on behalf of Integrity Watch Liberia.

The mobile web application is meant to enhance online reporting of corruption cases in the country.

Cllr. Martin continues that the LACC is excited to have formed part of the ceremony in partnering with UNDP and civil society to ensure the launch of the platform for online reporting of corruption issues.

He says the program is in line with LACC decentralization program that seeks to ensure the presence of the LACC is felt across the length and breadth of Liberia.

"Citizens' involvement in the reporting of corruption is no exception", he adds and notes that the platform is a worldwide initiative that borders on LACC objectives.

He reveals that Liberia through the LACC has reached an agreement with the Network of Anti-corruption Institutions in West Africa that envisions the process of borderless investigation and the involvement of all sub-regional countries in the fight against corruption.

Cllr. Martin says the LACC will step up its efforts by reporting to its partners and working with various CSOs to ensure that corruption is fought at all levels.

He notes that corruption is a nationwide initiative that should be fought by CSOs, media and every sector of the country should get involved in the combination of the menace.

"We shouldn't take this as a mere joke, corruption undermines our purposes, intent and development plans. against this backdrop, we are calling on the three branches of government, including the courts, opposition political leaders, traditional leaders to get involved", he underscores.

Also making special remarks, Mr. Thabani Mabodoko, Deputy Representative of UNDP notes that the establishment of an online electronic platform that enables anonymous reporting of corruption cases to relevant government institutions and tracking of actions adds to the much-needed innovation in the fight against corruption, but should also provide the basis for transparency and accountability in response process.

Explaining the new App called TALKAY, Mr. Harold Aidoo, Executive Director of Integrity Watch explains TALKAY can be downloaded from Google Play Store, and for those without internet, a text message can be sent to 4419.

He says all information sent from TALKAY will go directly to the LACC where a monitor will be set up to track reports. Additionally, the LACC will have staff within every county to launch a preliminary investigation once a case is reported.

Mr. Aidoo assures that TALKAY is very easy to use and if a sender wants to remain anonymous, the App has provisions to protect senders.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/lacc-wants-special-corruption-court/ Editing by Jonathan Browne