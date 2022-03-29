Liberia: Government Releases Dr. Sawyer's Funeral Arrangements

The Government of Liberia through the Office of the Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the official calendar of events for the funeral arrangements of the fallen former interim president of the Interim Government of National Unity (IGNU) Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer, after the arrival of the body from the United States on board SN Brussels Airlines on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The burial date has been set for Saturday, April 2, 2022, as well as other information leading to the final exit of the erudite scholar who died on February 22, 2022, in the United States of America due to cardiac failure.

According to the release signed by Madam Antoinette Wolo, Acting Chief of Protocol, Republic of Liberia, the Book of Condolence will be opened on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion beginning from 1 pm according to protocol, while on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, there will be "GOVERNANCE DAY", a celebration of the legacy of Dr. Sawyer in his public service career to be held at the Monrovia City Hall beginning at 11:00 am.

The release further said that there will be a Day of Honor at the Main Campus of the University of Liberia on Capitol Hill, Monrovia on Thursday, March 31, 2022, and is expected to be a charged atmosphere where colleagues and former students are billed to eulogize his time and life spent at the institution molding the minds of young Liberian students some of whom have come of age and making contributions to the country and humanity in various occupations as well as leading a crusade for the enthronement of popular democracy and rule of law in Liberia.

Dr. Sawyer spent most of his academic career at the University of Liberia and lastly served as Dean of the Liberia College before he was removed in 1984 in the aftermath of an alleged coup plot he was linked with by the military. He later fled the country after his release without trials.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12 noon, the body will be conveyed under appropriate military escort from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Home to the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, on 10th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia for Home Final Visitation from 2 pm to 4 pm. At 4 pm, the body will be conveyed to the Trinity Cathedral on Broad Street, where wake keeping will be held from 5 pm to 9 pm.

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, on the final day of the activities, funeral services will be held over his remains at the Centennial Pavilion from 10 am to be followed by interment at the Kaiser Memorial Lawn, Brewerville, Montserrado County.

The Funeral service is expected to be attended by an array of government officials led by President George Manneh Weah, including Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, Speaker Bhofal Chambers, President Pro Tempore Senator Albert Chie, members of the national legislature, Chief Justice and members of the Supreme Court, cabinet ministers, members of the Diplomatic Corps, top politicians, colleagues, family members, student groups, workers, well-wishers, among others.

"As a mark of last respect and tribute to Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer, the late former President, Interim Government of National Unity, the President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah has declared a period of mourning during which time the national ensign of the Republic of Liberia will be flown at half-mast from all public buildings from Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to Saturday, April 2, 2022", the release concluded.