Mozambique: Covid-19 - Six New Cases, Six Recoveries and No Deaths

27 March 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday reported a further six new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This compares to eight new cases diagnosed on Friday. In the past seven days, there have been 31 new cases.

According to a Saturday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,293,425 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,110 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,104 of the tests yielded negative results, while the six positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,237.

Three of Saturday's new cases were men and three were women. They were aged between eight and 71. Three were diagnosed in Tete, two in Maputo city and one in Maputo province. The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the coronavirus) fell from one per cent on Friday to 0.54 per cent on Saturday.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease on Friday or Saturday, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,200.

Over the same 24 hour period, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, both in Maputo, and no new cases were admitted. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities, fell from six on Friday to four on Saturday, all of them in Maputo. Two of these patients were in intensive care, and receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported six recoveries from Covid-19 (three in Tete and three in Inhambane). The total number of recoveries now stands at 222,981, which is almost exactly 99 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Mozambique remained 52, the same as on Friday. The geographical breakdown of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 16; Zambezia, 13; four each in Niassa, Nampula and Inhambane; Tete, three; Gaza, three; Cabo Delgado, two; and one each in Manica, Sofala and Maputo province.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 12,189 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The total number fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,178,113, which is 86.6 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.

