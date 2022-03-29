Mozambique: Covid-19 - Two New Cases and No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported a further two new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, both cases were Mozambican women and their ages were given as "between 19 and 29". One case was diagnosed in Maputo city, and the other in Niassa.

This compared with six cases diagnosed on Saturday, and eight on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,293,892 people had been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 557 of them in the previous 24 hours. 555 of these tests yielded negative results, and the two positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,239.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the coronavirus) fell from 0.54 per cent on Saturday to 0.36 per cent on Sunday.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease on Sunday, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,200.

Over the same 24 hour period, no Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, and one new case was admitted, in Niassa. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities, rose from four on Saturday to five on Sunday. Four of these patients were in Maputo and one was in Niassa. Two of the Maputo patients were in intensive care, and receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported only two recoveries from Covid-19, both in Cabo Delgado. This brought the total number of recoveries to 222,983, which was almost 99 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 remained 52, the same as on Friday and Saturday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 17; Zambezia, 13; Niassa, five; Nampula, four; Inhambane, four; Gaza, three; Tete, three; and one each in Manica, Sofala and Maputo province. Cabo Delgado was the only province without any active cases.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 5,911 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The total number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,192,535, which is 86.7 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.