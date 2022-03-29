Mozambique: UN Praises Mozambique Gender Parity in Government

Maputo — The United Nations has praised Mozambique for achieving gender parity in its government.

There are 22 members of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet). 11 are men and 11 are women. This parity was achieved last week, with the appointment of the new Minister for Veterans' Affairs, Josefina Mpelo.

This post has traditionally been a male preserve, as been the post of Minister of the Interior. The first woman Interior Minister, Arsenia Massingue, was appointed last November.

In a message on his Twitter account, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres wrote "I congratulate Mozambique for attaining gender parity at ministerial level for the first time in the country's history. Only with the equal participation of women in all spheres can we hope to attain a better future for all",

The same sentiment was expressed in a joint statement from the personal envoy of Guterres to Mozambique, Mirko Manzoni, and the UN Resident Coordinator, Myrta Kaulard.

The achievement marks compliance with the promise made by President Filipe Nyusi in 2021 to improve gender representation in all sectors of the government.

"A year later, achieving gender parity in the Council of Ministers is a historic landmark", the statement declared. "It is a reflection of the work being done to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women nationally, including through investment in the education of girls, and in fighting against gender-based violence".

Taking the planet as a whole, only 20 per cent of ministerial posts are held by women. Mozambique joins a group of only 14 countries where at least 50 per cent of ministers are women. It is the third country in Africa to achieve gender parity at ministerial level.

"Mozambique is leading by example in how to build a more peaceful, inclusive and resilient society", the statement added. "It is showing the world that the pandemic cannot be used as an excuse for keeping gender parity waiting".

Manzoni and Kaulard said that achieving gender parity is a collective effort. They expressed their willingness to work together with Mozambican institutions and all parts of society to consolidate this historic gain.