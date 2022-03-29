Mozambique: Migrant Workers to Register for INSS

28 March 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican Labour Minister Margarida Talapa on Saturday launched a campaign to register more than 28,000 Mozambican workers resident in South Africa into Mozambique's social security system.

Speaking in Johannesburg, Talapa said the target was to register more than 19,000 migrant mineworkers and 9,000 agricultural workers with Mozambique's National Social Security Institute (INSS). She said this initiative will cover Mozambicans working in both the formal and informal sectors of the South African economy.

Those workers who wish to benefit from the INSS will pay every month seven per cent of their wages into the social security system. Talapa told the workers "This will guarantee your future when you are too old to continue working".

An INSS brigade will now visit the South Arican mines and farms to register those workers who want to join the Mozambican social security system. But since South African companies cannot be registered with the INSS, the workers will join the sub-system that was initially set up for the self-employed.

Contributions can be paid into the system through the various mobile banking systems established by the Mozambican commercial banks.

The Labour Ministry says it intends to replicate this initiative in Eswatini and in other southern African countries where there are significant numbers of Mozambican workers. The INSS is already paying pensions to beneficiaries resident in Portugal and Britain.

