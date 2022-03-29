Mozambique: Nyusi Launches Groundbreaking Work for Temane Thermal Plant

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday officially laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Temane Thermal Plant (CTT), the country's largest power station built post-independence, which will generate 450 megawatts (MW), in Inhassoro district, in the southern province of Inhambane.

The ceremony also marked the beginning of construction work on the Maputo-Temane high voltage power line, which will be 573 kilometres long, as well as the Liquefied Oil and Gas Plant that will produce 30,000 tonnes of cooking gas annually, and 4,000 barrels of light oil daily for exports. The gas and energy projects altogether are costed at over 1.6 billion US dollars.

Addressing the ceremony, Nyusi said Mozambique's mid and long term vision for the energy sector consists of increasing generation capacity in the current five year period (2020-2024) to 600 megawatts. This will largely depend on CTT, which is scheduled to be concluded in November 2024. It will boost by 16 per cent the existing generation capacity.

"From a geo-strategic point of view, the energy sector development plan will enable the country to reach simultaneously core objectives such as energy autonomy, as well as becoming a paramount stakeholder of power supply to SADC (Southern African Development Community) member states", Nyusi declared, giving as an example the power line interconnecting Mozambique and Malawi, construction of which has just begun.

Nyusi stated that the CTT will be interconnected with the transmission networks of the country's three regions (south, centre and north) and increase power availability to both domestic and foreign markets.

"The use of gas from the production fields in Inhassoro as an energy source confirms the establishment of a multi-faceted energy mix which will alleviate the capacity of the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric dam and grow the number of power plants," Nyusi said, adding that there are other projects in the pipeline which include the Mphanda Nkuwa dam on the Zambezi, 60 kilometres downstream from Cahora Bassa and wind turbines in Inhambane and at Namaacha in Maputo province.

The President said that, throughout the construction phase, the project will employ about 700 workers.

Nyusi also urged the stakeholders to ensure that every household affected by the project is resettled decently and that there should be no repeat of the mistakes of past experiences of resettlement.

Earlier on Monday, Nyusi commissioned the water supply system in Inhassoro town, sponsored by the South African petrochemical giant Sasol in partnership with the Mozambican National Hydrocarbon Company (ENH). Budgeted at 190 million meticais (4.3 million US dollars), the system will benefit 14,650 consumers.