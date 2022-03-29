Mozambique: Oil Companies Table Proposals for Hydrocarbon Prospection

28 March 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — At least 13 oil companies have delivered bids for the prospection and exploration of hydrocarbons in Mozambique, in response to the sixth licensing round for exploration and production concessions launched by the Mozambican government.

A news report by Radio Mozambique (RM) indicates that giant companies such as Exxon Mobil, and Total Energies have delivered bids, as have the two Russian companies Rosneft and Novatec.

The Russian bids are unlikely to be considered as serious contenders following the strict sanctions imposed by the United States and European countries in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Other oil giants that have put in bids include the Italian ENI; Sinopec, CNOOC, CNPC and Petro China International all from China, Qatar Petroleum; the South African Petrochemical company Sasol; ONGC Videsh from India; the Irish Discovery Exploration and Aiteo from Nigeria.

The tender covers 16 areas along the country's coastline which include five in the Rovuma basin in Cabo Delgado province, which is already known to contain vast deposits of natural gas. Seven areas are off the coast of Angoche, in Nampula province, two are in the Zambezi delta, and the remaining two are in the south of he country, in the delta of the Save river. Taken together, the 16 areas cover 92,000 square kilometres.

The Mozambique National Petroleum Institute (INP) has stated that the assessment of the bids and the shortlist of selected companies will be made public by Thursday.

