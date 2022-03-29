Somalia: PM Meets With UK Ambassador in Mogadishu

28 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble, met with the British Ambassador to Somalia, Kate Foster, to discuss the ongoing elections, attacks in Mogadishu, and Beledweyne, as well as the humanitarian situation in the country.

Ambassador Kate Foster offered her condolences to the victims of the attacks in Mogadishu and Beledweyn and said that Britain stood by the Government and people of Somalia in their efforts to ensure peace in their country.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble reaffirmed his commitment to the peaceful conclusion of the remaining parts of the country's electoral process.

