Security forces in Somalia on Sunday repelled an attack on a military base in northeast Puntland State, killing 12 militants of the al-Shabab terror group, local officials said.

Three soldiers of the Puntland Security Forces (PSF) died in the attack on the army base near Af-Urur village early Sunday morning, local security officials told Radio Mogadishu.

Witnesses said Shabab militants fired mortar shells in the attack, which prompted a heavy gunfight with security forces.