Sierra Leone: Real Estate Agent Remanded for Alleged Fraud

28 March 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

29-year-old Dominic Monrovia made his first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on one count charge of fraudulent conversion, contrary to Section 20 (1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

It was alleged that, sometimes in November 2021, at Signal Hill in Freetown, the accused fraudulently converted to his own use or benefit, certain property- the sum of two hundred million Leones (200,000,000), entrusted to him by Joseph Sahr Bangura for the purpose of delivery.

The charge was read and explained to the accused person, but no plea was taken and the accused person was unrepresented.

Magistrate Kekura refused the accused bail and sent him into the Male Correctional Centre in Freetown while he adjourned the matter to the 28th March 2022 for further hearing

Inspector Kadie M Taylor is prosecuting the matter.

