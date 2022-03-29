Sierra Leone: Richard Konteh Vows to Make Kailahun an APC Stronghold

28 March 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By D-Unifier Media Team

Addressing the people of Constituency 005 in the Kailahun District on Wednesday 23rd March, Dr. Richard Konteh said the main opposition All People's Congress (APC) would make Kailahun District one of its strongholds in the country.

The APC he said, did exemplarily well for Kailahun district under the leadership of former President Koroma and recounted the achievements of APC in the Kailahun district which included but not limited to road construction, provision of standard hospitals, schools, mosques, water and electricity supply for the Kailahun township, among several others.

Prior to Ernest Bai Koroma's leadership, the SLPP he said, had ruled the country for over eleven (11) years with no show of any tangible development for Kailahun District.

The only development he mentioned of under the Bio's regime for Kailahun is the Sierra Leone Peoples Party office, which he said, has got no direct benefit to the people of Kailahun district.

The APC, Dr. Richard Konteh emphasized, has always been a party with national character.

This is the only Party that is on record for taking development across the board, he said.

"We cannot therefore allow anybody to redefine the boundary of this country. We are always ready to reach out to our compatriots in every nook and cranny of this country," he said and encouraged the people of Constituency 005 to massively vote APC Amie Momoh on Saturday 26 March, 2022.

