Sierra Leone: Businessman Granted Le100 Million Bail for Alleged Fraud

28-year -old Sylvanus Albert George made his first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on one count charge of obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

It was alleged that, on a date between 1st January and 31st December 2020, at No.35 Lumley Street in Freetown, with intent to defraud, the accused obtained the sum of eighty nine million Leones (89,000,000) from Shekuba Kondeh, by falsely pretending that he had four hundred and sixty pieces of timber for sale, knowing same to be false.

The charge was read to the accused person, but he pleaded not guilty.

However, Magistrate Kekura granted the accused person bail in the sum of one hundred million Leones, coupled with one surety in like sum surety and must be elderly and responsible citizen.

The judge further ordered that, the said surety must be a resident in Freetown and that the bail must to be approved by the Deputy Acting Registrar.

Matter adjourned to 31st March 2021.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Christiana Davies Cole is prosecuting the matter.