Rwanda: Corporate Moves - Two Rwandan Lawyers Promoted to Partner at ENSafrica

29 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)

Two lawyers at ENSafrica have been promoted to the positions of Partner. Dieudonné Nzafashwanayo and Eustache Ngoga were recently confirmed as partners at the firm whose headquarters is in South Africa.

Partner position in law firms is often given to lawyers at a firm as they gain experience and receive recognition.

Partners in a law firm can have the same duties as many other types of lawyers, including meeting with clients and arguing cases in court but also have additional responsibilities, such as hiring new associates and overseeing associates while they work on cases.

Nzafashwanayo has been considered among legal circles to be fast rising in profile. He specializes in various sectors of law including tax, employment, corporate commercial, contract, real estate and secured transactions, anti-trust and consumer protection, banking and finance, and general commercial and tax dispute resolution.

Among his previous experience includes assisting corporate borrowers in syndicated and other types of financing transactions, and lenders including development finance institutions, multilateral lenders and commercial banks on traditional lending and multimillion dollar project finance transactions.

According to his resume, he has also worked on various Merger and Acquisition transactions involving private equity funds, sovereign investment funds and listed companies in infrastructure projects. energy, hospitality, manufacturing, telecommunication, ICT, insurance and banking sector.

Ngoga on the other hand specialises in corporate commercial, aviation, oil and gas, infrastructure and employment law and has a good knowledge of the OHADA law (the Organisation for Harmonisation of Business Law in Africa).

He has advised various local and foreign clients on several matters focusing on general corporate and commercial aspects, compliance issues, data protection, infrastructure projects, and employment law matters.

Ngoga has also served in various jurisdictions across West Africa, handling 7 jurisdictions namely DRC, Senegal, Ghana, Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Benin, focusing mainly on corporate commercial and oil and gas.

