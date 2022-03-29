Nigeria: Bayelsa Riverside Communities Rage Over Long-Drawn Blackout

Residents of Elebele, Imiringi, Otuasega and Oruma riverine communities in Kolo Creek Development Cluster Board, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, have threatened a showdown with the Anglo-Dutch multinational oil firm, Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, for abandoning the communities in darkness for nine years.

The oil giant had earlier set December 14, 2021 as target to commence uninterrupted electricity supply to the communities from its newly installed gas turbine, SPDC Kolo Creek and Oil and Gas Manifold at Imiringi, but could not meet up.

Why communities gave 14-day ultimatum

It again raised the hope of the people, promising end of February 2022, which has remained a mirage.

Tired of the pitch darkness that enveloped their settlements daily while their host facility shines brightly every night, the communities have drawn the battle line with the Anglo-Dutch oil giant, giving it a 14- day ultimatum to fulfill its agreement with them on restoring electricity to the communities.

The aggrieved communities unanimously resolved to shut down all the oil installations and platforms in Kolo-Creek at the expiration of the 14- day ultimatum.

The ultimatum jointly signed by the paramount rulers of Imiringi, Otuasega, Oruma and Elebele communities, among others, demanded the immediate operationalization of the 2.5 MVA generator installed by Morpol Engineering Services Limited and award of contract for Oruma high tension line.

They stated that the SPDC had "deliberately refused to honour the agreements it had with the cluster communities on several occasions since 2013.

Bayelsa govt sues for patience

However, the state government has urged the communities to exercise restraint over the protracted delay in restoring power to the area.

Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the appeal when he met with community leaders, executives of the cluster board and other representatives from Otuasega, Elebele, Oruma and Imiringi at his office in Yenagoa.

Addressing the high powered delegation of the Kolo-Creek cluster communities, Ewhrudjakpo appealed to them to exercise some more patience, as government makes frantic efforts to resolve the issues.

He said the state government was not happy with the attitude of the oil firm for repeatedly reneging on its promises to restore electricity to its host communities in the Kolo Creek Cluster.

The deputy governor pleaded with them to give government the very last chance to get round the long-drawn blackout in the area, adding that nobody would blame the communities for shutting down the oil installations if the SPDC failed again for the umpteenth time to fulfill its part of the agreement.

HRH. Osene laments

Paramount ruler of Elebele, HRH David Osene Osene, who spoke on behalf of the communities, lamented that they had been suffering without light for nine years, precisely since 2013.

He said the cluster communities had been very peaceful, in spite of the provocative attitude of Shell for almost a decade, warning, however, that they had resolved to shut down the oil installations in their area in two weeks' time if nothing substantial was done.

Project delivery depends on SPDC - Kemenanabo

Chairman, Bayelsa State Electricity Company, Mr. Olice Kemenanabo, said if all the necessary materials were provided, the power project could be delivered within the timelines reached at a recent meeting between Shell and the state government.

He noted, however, that only the SPDC could cause any further delay in the restoration of power to the communities as government had already done its part.

Botched February guarantee

Community Relations Manager, SPDC (East), Mr. Evans Krukrubo, had, last December, at an emergency meeting with community leaders of Otuasega and representatives of the SPDC at the deputy governor's office, explained that the multinational company was not happy that the power project was not delivered according to schedule.

He, however, thanked Otuasega community for its maturity, patience and understanding so far, and assured that the SPDC was committed to working with the state government to deliver on the project.

Vanguard News Nigeria