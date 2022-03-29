Mozambique: Covid-19 - Five New Cases and 11 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday announced five new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, compared with just one case on Friday.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,288,759 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 837 of them in the previous 24 hours.

832 of the tests yielded negative results, while the five positive cases brought the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the country to 225,206.

Four of the new cases were men, and one was a woman. The cases came from five different provinces - Niassa, Cabo Delgado, Tete, Inhambane and Maputo City. No positive cases were reported from the other six provinces. The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 0.11 per cent on Friday to 0.6 per cent on Saturday.

No deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,199.

Over the same 24 hour period, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, both in Tete, and one new case was admitted, also in Tete.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from five on Friday to four on Saturday. Three of these patients were in Maputo and one was in Niassa. Two of them were in intensive care receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported 11 recoveries from Covid-19, all of them in Maputo city. The total number of recoveries now stands at 222,939 which is almost 99 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 70 on Friday to 64 on Saturday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Zambezia, 15; Tete, nine; Gaza, nine; Cabo Delgado, seven; Maputo city, seven; Maputo province, seven; Inhambane, four; Niassa, four; Nampula, two. There were no Covid-19 active cases in either Manica or Sofala.

The Ministry also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 46,831 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 12,875,270 - which is 84.7 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.